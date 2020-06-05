Sr. Maria Elsliger SRC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sr. Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Sr. Maria Elsliger SRC, 100 years old, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Lac Au Saumon, PQ, Canada. She was born in Kedwich, New Brunswick, Canada a daughter of the late Alexander and Christine Elsliger. Sr. Maria was the housekeeper and cook at the former St. Ann's Rectory in Woonsocket for many years. Sr. Maria will be fondly remembered for the amazing "Nun's Taffy" she made every year for St. Ann's Bazaar.

She is survived by her brother Leonard, sister Georgette and her Religious Community in Canada.

Her funeral will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 in Lac Au Saumon, PQ Canada.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at All Saints Church, Rathbun St., Woonsocket, at 3:00 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved