WOONSOCKET - Sr. Maria Elsliger SRC, 100 years old, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Lac Au Saumon, PQ, Canada. She was born in Kedwich, New Brunswick, Canada a daughter of the late Alexander and Christine Elsliger. Sr. Maria was the housekeeper and cook at the former St. Ann's Rectory in Woonsocket for many years. Sr. Maria will be fondly remembered for the amazing "Nun's Taffy" she made every year for St. Ann's Bazaar.
She is survived by her brother Leonard, sister Georgette and her Religious Community in Canada.
Her funeral will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 in Lac Au Saumon, PQ Canada.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at All Saints Church, Rathbun St., Woonsocket, at 3:00 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.