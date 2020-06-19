Sr. Muriel Pouliot
1938 - 2020
MARLBOROUGH, MA - Sr. Muriel Pouliot (Sr. Lydia-Marie), 81 of Marlborough, MA died at her residence on June 5, 2020.Born in Woonsocket, RI on December 19, 1938, she was the daughter of Albert and Lillian Pouliot from Woonsocket. Muriel was the oldest in a family of three.

Sr. Muriel was educated at St. Theresa's Grammar School in Blackstone MA. She was a graduate of St. Claire High School, Woonsocket, RI. She earned her BA from Rivier College in 1971.

Sr. Muriel taught in elementary schools in MA and in Maine. She was an excellent kindergarten / nursery teacher, having opened 3 nursery schools. She also served her community as local superior. In 2019, she moved to the rest home at Marie Esther in Marlborough MA.

Sr. Muriel leaves behind 2 brothers, Donald of Smithfield, NC and Raymond of Waxahachie, TX.

Services will be private. Sr. Muriel will be buried in the Presentation of Mary cemetery in Hudson, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sisters of Presentation of Mary Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH 03104.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 7, 2020
to Ray and Donald and family, My deepest sympathy to all of you. Muriel was a great friend of mine since the 4th grade at St Therese...May she rest in peace. My love and my prayers, sr. Jacqueline Levreault
jacqueline levreault
Friend
