Stanley R. Stokler
WOONSOCKET - Stanley R. Stokler 77, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Campisano) Stokler.

Born in North Attleboro, son of the late John H. and Elsie (Gancie) Stokler Sr.

Stanley worked as a painter in the Boston area for several years prior to retiring. He was a former member of the Italian Workingman's Club and the Elks B.P.O.E. 850. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed playing golf, and he loved going for walks with his canine companion, Bentley. He loved to be at home and spend time with his family, especially his grandson Jackson.

Besides his wife Betty, he is survived by his two daughters, Kristen Stokler of Woonsocket and Cynthia Sheehan of Millville, MA. Three siblings, John H. Stokler Jr. of VA, Barbara Ryan of N. Attleboro, MA and Susan Rezendes of Cumberland. Three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was also the father of the late Heidi Picard and brother of the late Linda Suffoletto and Janet Sousa.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2-3:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:30 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
