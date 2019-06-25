BLACKSTONE - Stella (Furman) Bergeron, 97, of Blackstone, MA, died June 23, 2019 in Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, MA. She was the wife of the late Arsene Bergeron. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Magalas) Furman.

She worked as a Coordinator for Health Tex in Cumberland retiring in 1986. She previously worked for the former Manville Jenckes and Leo's Bakery in Woonsocket. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Woonsocket and was a former member of St. James Church, Manville. She was a former member of Manville Manor, Golden Hearts and St. Joseph's Seniors. She had served as treasurer of Ukraine National Association in Blackstone. She was an avid Red Sox fan and like to sew, cook and travel.

She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Johnson of Blackstone, and Marilyn Payette and her husband Ronald, of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Peter Furman.

Her funeral will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 starting with visitation from 9:30AM to 10:30AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lydia Taft House, Activities Department, 60 Quaker Hwy, Uxbridge, MA 01569.

