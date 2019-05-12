LINCOLN – Stella M. Raquier, 97, formerly of Manville passed away peacefully Tuesday April 9, 2019, at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield. She was the loving wife of the late Rene O. Raquier, who died in 1999.



Born in Blackstone, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Delina (Bacon) Lafleur. She was raised in Blackstone and Woonsocket and resided in Manville and Lincoln for many years.



Mrs. Raquier worked for Randall's Jewelry shop in her earlier years.



Stella was an excellent seamstress and was very talented at interior decorating, particularly wallpapering. She was an exceptional cook.



Stella valued higher education and enjoyed travel. She loved music and dancing. A real firecracker of a lady Stella was not above occasionally pampering herself. An outgoing and friendly lady she was noted for her hilarious and witty personality and love of laughter.



Stella will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother.



She is survived by three daughters, Anita Raquier of Calif.; Susan Fortin and her late husband, Thomas, of Florida; and Claire Taillon of Lincoln. She was the sister of the late Joseph and Adelard Lafleur, Beatrice Giguere and Marie L'Etoile Alida Lafleur. She is also survived by three grandchildren Andrea and Olivia Taillon and Renee Fortin and many nieces and nephews and their families.



Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, Division St. Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Antoine Residence 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI. 02896.



Arrangements are by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St. Manville.



