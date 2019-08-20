Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Stella S. (Czarny) Bootland

Stella S. (Czarny) Bootland Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Stella S. (Czarny) Bootland, 99, of Woonsocket, died August 18, 2019 in The Holiday, Manville. She was the wife of the late George Arthur Bootland. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Rogozyn) Czarny.
Mrs. Bootland worked as an assembler for Heathtex, Cumberland, for sixteen years, retiring in 1991. She previously worked for the former Leo's Bakery, Woonsocket, for Woolen, Premier and Murray Worsted, all of Woonsocket, and for Archway Cookies.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Bootland of New Hampshire; two daughters, Nancy Calascibetta and her husband Thomas of Virginia Beach, VA, and Gail Tancrell of Woonsocket; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Scott Bootland and sister of the late Michael Czarny.
Her funeral will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, formerly Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Rd., North Smithfield. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 7PM.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 21, 2019
