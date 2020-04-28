Home

Stephanie (Gurniak) Samborsky

Stephanie (Gurniak) Samborsky Obituary
WALPOLE - Stephanie (Gurniak) Samborsky, 96, a long-time resident of North Smithfield, RI, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home at New Pond Village in Walpole, MA. She was the wife of the late Eugene Samborsky. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Anthony & Sofia (Theadosou) Gurniak. She leaves her sons Gene Samborsky of Tustin, CA and Stephen Samborsky and his wife, Darlene of Walpole, MA. She leaves her granddaughters, Jill Shaw, Kim Getman, and Jennifer Marroquin and great grandchildren, Maxwell, Maddison, Makenzie, and Zachary. She also leaves her niece, Donna (Teper) Eichorn. Stephanie was the sister of the late Anna Rapko and the late Catherine Teper.

Stephanie was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1941. She worked as an Adminstrator at Quincy Dye Works in Woonsocket for 40 years prior to retiring.

She was a member of the Ladies Sodality of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Woonsocket, RI and volunteered for many years in the church's kitchen. She was an active member in the church and enjoyed spending time in the choir and the kitchen cooking with family and friends.

Donations in Stephanie's name can be made to St Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave, Woonsocket, R.I. http://stmichaeluoc.org/donate/

Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Arrangements are under the direction of S. Dipardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. http://sdipardomcfh.com/
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 29, 2020
