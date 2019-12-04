Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Stephen J Tobin, Jr. Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Stephen J. Tobin, Jr., 80, lifelong resident of Woonsocket, died December 2, 2019 at home after battling heart disease for many years. He was the husband of thirty-five years to the late Sandra R. (Galipeau) Tobin, who passed away in 1999. He was the son of the late Stephen Tobin, Sr. and Alice (Ladoucer) Tobin.
He was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and worked for Whitin Machine Works for twenty-five years. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church, Uxbridge, MA, where he met many new friends. Stephen liked the outdoors, doing yardwork, going to the ocean, watching the birds coming to the feeder, riding ATVs, and deer hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed shows at the Stadium Theatre. He would take the family to historical places like Washington, DC, Gettysburg Battle Fields, Amish country, Fort Ticonderoga, NY, Mt. Washington, NH, amongst other places. He was a volunteer at the Woonsocket Senior Center for fourteen years, and always had a good time at the lunch table. He is remembered as always having a great sense of humor. He will surely be missed. Stephen was devoted to his children, who all played for Bernon Little League.
Stephen leaves his four children; Stephanie Tessier and her husband Richard of Cumberland, Maureen Dubois and her fiancé Michael of Mansfield, Stephen Tobin, III and his wife Lynn of Woonsocket, and Christopher Tobin and his wife Samantha of Harrisville; ten grandchildren, Alicia, Megan, Brittany, Mackenzie, Brett, Rylie, Keiona, Kyle, Kenneth, and Arlene; and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Naylor of Slatersville, and Barbara Saragin and her husband Robert of Marlborough, MA; as well as a niece, Elizabeth Deslaurier of North Smithfield, and great-nephew Robert Naylor of Woonsocket. He was the grandfather of the late Michael Joseph Saad, Jr., and the uncle of the late Kathleen Naylor.
His funeral will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 with a service at 10:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Rd., North Smithfield. Calling hours are Friday from 4 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Senior Center, 84 Social St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019
