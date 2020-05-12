LINCOLN - Menoche, Susan C. (Provencher), 69 of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was the beloved wife for 49 years of Paul A. Menoche. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late George B. Provencher and Lilliane (Duquette) Provencher. She graduated from Lincoln High School (1968) and studied phlebotomy at CCRI.



Susan was a woman of many talents and creativity. Her many occupations included; mother, bank teller, interior decorator, floral designer, phlebotomist, transporter, and caregiver. Before retiring, Susan worked as a CNA for Home Front Nursing Services. She so enjoyed caring for her patients and felt that she had found her calling.



Besides her husband she leaves her loving children, John Menoche and his wife Kendra of Lincoln, RI, her daughter Anne-Marie Ferrenti and her husband Russell of Woonsocket, RI, and her daughter Monique Wirth and her husband Stefan of North Attleboro, MA. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Thornley of Warwick, RI. Susan leaves her seven, beloved grandchildren: Austin and Elizabeth Ferrenti of Woonsocket, Ella and Sophia Menoche of Lincoln, and Maximillian, Eva, and Simon Wirth of North Attleboro, MA.



Susan loved sewing, gardening, home design, and spending time with her beloved family. Always unapologetically herself, she left an indelible impression upon everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.



Due to current circumstances, services honoring her life must be postponed until a later date. They will be held in St. James Church in Manville, RI. She will rest in peace with her beloved grandparents, Claire and Bruno Provencher in St. James Cemetery.

