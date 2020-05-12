Susan C. (Provencher) Menoche
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINCOLN - Menoche, Susan C. (Provencher), 69 of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was the beloved wife for 49 years of Paul A. Menoche. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late George B. Provencher and Lilliane (Duquette) Provencher. She graduated from Lincoln High School (1968) and studied phlebotomy at CCRI.

Susan was a woman of many talents and creativity. Her many occupations included; mother, bank teller, interior decorator, floral designer, phlebotomist, transporter, and caregiver. Before retiring, Susan worked as a CNA for Home Front Nursing Services. She so enjoyed caring for her patients and felt that she had found her calling.

Besides her husband she leaves her loving children, John Menoche and his wife Kendra of Lincoln, RI, her daughter Anne-Marie Ferrenti and her husband Russell of Woonsocket, RI, and her daughter Monique Wirth and her husband Stefan of North Attleboro, MA. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Thornley of Warwick, RI. Susan leaves her seven, beloved grandchildren: Austin and Elizabeth Ferrenti of Woonsocket, Ella and Sophia Menoche of Lincoln, and Maximillian, Eva, and Simon Wirth of North Attleboro, MA.

Susan loved sewing, gardening, home design, and spending time with her beloved family. Always unapologetically herself, she left an indelible impression upon everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

Due to current circumstances, services honoring her life must be postponed until a later date. They will be held in St. James Church in Manville, RI. She will rest in peace with her beloved grandparents, Claire and Bruno Provencher in St. James Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 12 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved