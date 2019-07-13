CUMBERLAND - Susan Jacobs, 62, of Westwood Drive, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



She was the wife of Charles Jacobs of Cumberland.



Born in Woonsocket, the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy ( Devlin ) Bradley, Susan worked as an executive assistant for Verizon for 31 years.



She loved getting together with family and friends, traveling, entertaining, sewing, and retail therapy.



She is survived by her three sisters, Jane Sweeney of Cumberland, Judith Adams of Woonsocket, and Madonna Eaton and her husband Robert of Cumberland; two brothers, Edwin Bradley Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Tennessee, and William Bradley of Woonsocket; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are omitted. Burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, is in charge of the arrangements.



sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 14, 2019