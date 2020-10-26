1/
Susan M. Crisafulli
BOCA RATON, FL - Susan M. Crisafulli, 65, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Raton, FL.

Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Domenic and Shirley A. (DeStefani) Crisafulli, she had lived in Woonsocket for 30 years before moving to Pompano Beach, FL 30 years ago. She had lived in Boca Raton, FL for the past 5 years.

Susan was a graduate of Woonsocket High School, and she attended Arthur Angelo's Hairdressing School and McFatter Technical School.

She is survived by her two loving brothers, David Crisafulli and his wife Stephanie of Wilmington, NC and James Crisafulli and his wife Renee of Woonsocket. He is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Corey Crisafulli, Jamie Crisafulli Vail, Anthony Crisafulli, John Crisafulli and Stephen Crisafulli.

Her prayer service, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, was private at the convenience of the family. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 26 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
