Suzanne Alice (Gignac) Ayotte, 80 of Dighton, Mass., formally of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on April, 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Lorette (Rochefort) Gignac of Woonsocket.



Suzanne graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1956 and spent her entire career as an accountant. She was the wife of the late Frank R. Ayotte of Tampa, Florida, with whom they had two children. Suzanne was a single mother and despite the hardships of single motherhood, she was always game to take her kids camping to Burlingame and Fisherman's Memorial State Parks, Maple Grove and Lincoln Woods for day trips and to Olivo's and Scarborough beaches, with a special trip to Aunt Carries for chowder and clam cakes mixed in.



Although money was often short, she always found a way to support all of her children's activities and endeavors. Suzanne was known for her warm heart, sense of humor, generosity and unconditional kindness to others.



She enjoyed bargain hunting, skiing, camping, grilling and going to the beach with her children and grandchildren.



Suzanne is survived by her two children, Frank Ayotte of Plymouth, Mass., and Denise (Ayotte) Jerue of Barrington, R.I.; three grandchildren, Ryan, Reed and Paige; and lifelong friend Ron Lombardo. Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .