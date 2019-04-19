HOPEDALE MA - Suzanne L. (Lozeau) Merrill, 74, of Hopedale, MA passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of William G. Merrill, Sr. for 20 years. Born in Woonsocket, RI on April 10, 1945, she is the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rita G. (Richard) Lozeau. She is the loving mother of Danielle Bauregard and her husband, Robert of Anderson, SC, Nicole Boisvert of Bellingham, MA, Alan Boisvert of Northbridge, MA, Chad Boisvert and his husband, John of Somerville, MA, Todd Boisvert and his wife, Missy of Mendon, MA, and stepmother of William G. Merrill, Jr. of Milford, MA and Kristi Silva of Uxbridge, MA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren. She is the sister of Joseph A. Lozeau, Jr. of Florida, Remi V. Lozeau of Uxbridge, MA, Marc R. Lozeau of Newton, MA, Jeanne Caron of Woonsocket, RI, Helen Lambert of Blackstone, MA, Chritine Lemire of Woonsocket, RI, Alicia Rochefort of Burrillville, RI, and the late Anita Lozeau and Richard J. Lozeau.

Suzanne was a resident of Hopedale for over 25 years and formerly of Millville. She worked as a home health aide for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved her dog Tobie. Devoted to her family, Suzanne will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Suzanne L. Merrill to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 20 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757 would be appreciated.

