NORTH SMITHFIELD - Sylvia (Zaplitny) Everett, 93, of North Smithfield, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, after a long illness. Sylvia was the wife of the late Howard Everett who died in 2007.

Born in Woonsocket, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Michael and Anastasia (Herman) Zaplitny. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School class of 1943. She began her work career at Woonsocket Falls Company and then travelled to Providence where she worked for Hospital Trust National Bank until her retirement.

Her retirement provided more opportunity for travel adventures and spending time with family and friends. Sylvia also enjoyed cooking and using her creative skills to prepare meals for her family. She loved to collect cook books and share recipes. She will be remembered for always having a story or joke to brighten a day.

Sylvia is survived by her sister, Anna Renaud of Woonsocket and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Olga Zaplitny.

The funeral with visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12 noon in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. The service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home and burial will be in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield. Memorial donations may be made to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 23, 2019