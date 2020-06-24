Tanya D. Gagnon
WOONSOCKET - Tanya D. Gagnon 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of Roger and Sandra (Boisclair) Gagnon.

Tanya worked as a Case Worker for Tills Group Home in Mass. for 27 years and also for Seven Hills in Woonsocket for several years.

She was a very caring and loving person her parents came first she always went above and beyond to help them. Tanya enjoyed her job taking care of her clients, going to the ocean, boating and Reggae music. But most of all she loved to spend time with family and friends. She also was an animal lover, her cat Leo, and dogs Kato and Baily. A quote from her dad "Tanya loved to eat and enjoyed having great dinners with him".

Besides her parents Roger and Sandy, she is survived by one sister Tami Girard and her husband Ryan of Milliville, MA. One nephew Tylere Gagnon, one niece, Mariza Valentin, a great nephew Isaac Wood, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grand parents, Leo and Doris Boisclair and Henry and Yvonne Gagnon.

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-8PM. Social distancing required. Burial will be private.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 24 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
