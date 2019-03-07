NORTH SMITHFIELD - Tedio Ciavarini, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2019. He was husband to Dorothy (Campopiano) Ciavarini for 65 years. He was born in Woonsocket, RI to the late Basilio and Asunta (Baldelli) Ciavarini and was preceded in death by his siblings, Tinna (Ciavarini) Cote and Velmo Ciavarini.

He was a Physical Scientist at the U.S. Army Natick Laboratories for 28 years, retiring in 1987.

Mr. Ciavarini was president of both the ARC of Northern RI and the State Arc for 7 terms and served on both Boards of Directors for over 30 years.

He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and a life-time member of the Italian Workingmen's Club.

Mr. Ciavarini is survived by his wife Dorothy (Campopiano) Ciavarini, sons Steven, Michael and wife Diane (Girard) and daughter Tina.

