WOONSOCKET - Thaddeus S. Sztabor, 93, of Providence St. died, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of Viola (Perrico) Sztabor.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Stefan and Zuzanna (Maliga) Sztabor.
Thaddeus worked for Whitinsville Water Company for 43 years prior to retiring. He was a United States Navy Veteran Serving in WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post 85 and the Massachusetts Water Works Association. He was an avid New England Sports fan. He played fast pitch softball on many championship teams in the area. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Besides his wife Viola, he is survived by two sons, Steven Sztabor and his wife Rosemary and Michael Sztabor and his wife Michelle all of Woonsocket. One sister, Veronica Tsczinka of Woonsocket. 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 11 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 followed by burial in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St. Blackstone MA. Relatives and friends are invited: calling hours are on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-6 PM. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 26, 2019