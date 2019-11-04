Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Theodore "Ted" Benoit

Theodore "Ted" Benoit Obituary
DAVENPORT, FL - Theodore "Ted" Benoit 81, of Davenport, FL, passed away November 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jeannette (Lavallee) Benoit. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Ferdinand and Viola (Jarry) Benoit.
Ted worked for Almac's Supermarket for over 35 years. He was an Army Veteran and served honorably in the Korean War. Ted enjoyed saltwater fishing and was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed hunting as a past time in his earlier years. Ted loved spending time with his wife, friends and grandchildren. Ted and his wife enjoyed dining out and watching movies in their latter years.
He is survived by two sons, Marc Benoit and his wife Kathleen of Pittsburgh, PA Steven Benoit and his wife Nellie, of Davenport, FL, a daughter Robin Kasmouski of Nahua, NH, two sisters, Janice Mercier and her husband Albert, and Simone Gamache and her husband Rene all of Woonsocket, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers Samuel, Roland, and Raymond Benoit, and a sister Alice Labine.
His funeral will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Theresa's Church, Rathbun St., Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Thursday 5-7 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 5, 2019
