WOONSOCKET - Theodore L. "Ted" Girard, Sr., 96, of Orchard St., Woonsocket, passed Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Oakland Grove Health Center, Woonsocket.



He was the husband of the late Louise A. (Clifford) Girard. Born in Woonsocket, he formerly lived in North Smithfield. He was the son of the late Leonard and Anita (Laperche) Girard.



Mr. Girard retired after 35 years from Plante's Motor Transport. Ted was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling and flying his two private airplanes. He was a flagman for N.E. Motor Cross and loved riding his Harley. He also enjoyed going to AL's Place and the Beef Barn. He will be sadly missed.



He is survived by his daughters, Roberta Willett of Las Vegas; Bonnie Carlson of Woonsocket; and Laura L. Boisse and her husband Ron "Beaver" of Woonsocket; a son, Lawrence T. Morgan, and his wife Donna of Anderson, S.C., 13 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by sons, Raymond J. Morgan, Sr. and Theodore L. Girard, Jr. and his siblings, Anita Ashworth, Elaine Pizzarelli, Leonard Girard and Victor Girard.



Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield.



brownfuneralhomes.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 19, 2019