Theresa A. Beland
LANCASTER, PA - Theresa A. Beland, 95, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020.

She was the loving and dedicated wife of the late Albert V. Beland. Born in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Elphege and Amanda (Houle) Genest.

Theresa lived most of her life in Pawtucket before moving to Lancaster in 2016. She was a former member of the LeFoyer Club, member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and a Holy Family Parishioner. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and most of all spending time with family. During most family gatherings a card game could be expected as she was an avid and skilled player.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Beland of Lancaster, her sisters, Lucille Gaboriault, Rita Beauchemin, and Claire Bouvier, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Roland and Raymond Genest.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 23rd at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Early Pictures of Theresa.
November 19, 2020
To the Beland Family,
I was sadden to hear that Theresa has passed away, your parents were my neighbors for many years on Lawrence Street. They were a very nice couple and always took pride in their property. Theresa and Al looked out for each other every day of their lives. I know Al was the first one at the gates of heaven to greet her. May she Rest In Peace.
Councilman Mark J. Wildenhain
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
Dear Ray and family,
Sending all of you our sincere condolences.
Claudia & Joe Barsalou
November 17, 2020
these 4 where always together. Aunty you will be missed. <br />
Aunty thank you for our wonderful life together. we will miss talking to you and seeing the puzzle you made. we will be together someday. I love you
Denise Pagliarini
Family
