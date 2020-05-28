Theresa A. (Lacroix) Bertrand
BURRILLVILLE - Theresa A. (Lacroix) Bertrand, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. Bertrand. Born in Putnam, CT on Jan. 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Napolean I. Lacroix and Beatrice G. Keeling.

Theresa worked in the Laundry Department at Overlook Nursing Home for many years.

She is survived by a son, Donald Bertrand of Pascoag; three daughters: Geraldine Courteau of Harrisville, Jo-Ann Meneghini of Virginia and Jill Carter of Florida and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald G. Bertrand, who died at the age of 3 and was the sister of the late Cleo Weiser, Ruth Leduc, Celia Poirier, Rose Patelchek, Pearl Doyle and Florence Huguenin.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10 AM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Burrillville.

www.boucherfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
