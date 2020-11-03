1/1
Theresa C. (Shunney) Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Theresa C. (Shunney) Ryan, 90, of Woonsocket, died November 1, 2020 at her residence at The Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Richard B. Ryan.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Teahan) Shunney.

Mrs. Ryan worked for The Telephone Company, Grace Holmes, Metropolitan Life, and Hanover Insurance Company. She enjoyed trips to play her beloved slots at Twin River, (or any other casino), and watching the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. Most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Kelly, upon whose birth she retired to be a full time Nana.

She is survived by her son, Richard "Dick" Ryan and his wife, Jean of Woonsocket; her daughter, Mary Jane "MJ" Ryan of Norton, MA and her life partner, Roz Zevola; and her granddaughter, Kelly Ryan and her husband Ted Wiens, as well as, many nieces and nephews who were also dearly loved. She was the sister of the late Edward, John, Thomas, James, and Doris Shunney.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral attendance is private, but may be viewed live online Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/36902157 and may be entered five minutes prior to the start of the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly Home, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895, (contributions will help create a fund to help support all of their amazingly dedicated staff members); or to the Alzheimer's Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved