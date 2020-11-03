WOONSOCKET - Theresa C. (Shunney) Ryan, 90, of Woonsocket, died November 1, 2020 at her residence at The Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Richard B. Ryan.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Teahan) Shunney.
Mrs. Ryan worked for The Telephone Company, Grace Holmes, Metropolitan Life, and Hanover Insurance Company. She enjoyed trips to play her beloved slots at Twin River, (or any other casino), and watching the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. Most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Kelly, upon whose birth she retired to be a full time Nana.
She is survived by her son, Richard "Dick" Ryan and his wife, Jean of Woonsocket; her daughter, Mary Jane "MJ" Ryan of Norton, MA and her life partner, Roz Zevola; and her granddaughter, Kelly Ryan and her husband Ted Wiens, as well as, many nieces and nephews who were also dearly loved. She was the sister of the late Edward, John, Thomas, James, and Doris Shunney.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral attendance is private, but may be viewed live online Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/36902157
and may be entered five minutes prior to the start of the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly Home, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895, (contributions will help create a fund to help support all of their amazingly dedicated staff members); or to the Alzheimer's Association
Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906. www.holtfuneralhome.com