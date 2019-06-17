BURRILVILLE - Theresa E. Mello-Hagan, 93, of Sarasota, FL, passed away June 9, 2019 at the Pines of Sarasota in Florida.

She was born in Harrisville, RI, a daughter of the late Alderic & Bernadette (Vezina) Choquette.

Theresa retired from the AT Cross Co. in Lincoln in 1987. Previously she worked for Birch Hill Poultry Farm, Narragansett Knitting and several former textile mills in Burrillville. After her retirement, she traveled extensively. She was active in various local PTA's, including the Austin T. Levy PTA and the Burrillville High School PTA. She served as secretary in St. Joseph's Parents Group and also served as secretary and treasurer of St. Joseph's Rosary & Altar Society. Theresa was past treasurer of the Keegan-Dinegan Post #1023 auxiliary for many years. A member of the Does of the Elks Lodge in Bradenton, FL and auxiliary member of the Eagles Club, also in FL.

She is survived by her children, Francis Mello of Cranston, Robert Mello and his wife Donna of Venice, FL, Janice (Mello) Day of Sarasota, FL, Ann (Mello) Leveille and her husband Michael of Northbridge, MA, Ernest Mello and his wife Leahrose of Sterling, CT, Joseph Mello of Westfield, MA, Nancy Beausoleil of Sarasota, FL and John Mello and his wife Debora of Lenoir, NC, 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Hagan, William Jackson and Francis Mello, a daughter, Mary Boucher, her brother, Ernest Choquette, sisters, Lillian Cournoyer and Gloria Child.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 am from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Joseph's Church in Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 3-7 pm.

