WOONSOCKET - Theresa F. Gouin 94, formerly of Dike St. passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at The Holiday in Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Edgar M Gouin. Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Guissippi and Lillian (Hamel) Catalano. Theresa worked in the accounting department at CVS for twelve years before retiring in 1982. She had previously worked for the former Nyanza Department Store for twenty years.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Murphy of Woonsocket, son, Dr. John Robert Gouin of Corpus Christi, TX, Daughter-in-law Melissa Salazar-Gouin, four grandchildren, John Gouin, Meaghan Bear, Kathleen Swiech, and Christina Murphy, and great-grandchildren, Devan Swiech, Nathaniel Swiech, Bella Bear, Lilly Bear, and Lincoln Davis. She was predeceased by her son, Michael James Gouin, son-in-law William Murphy and siblings, Frank Catalano, Nancy Porcelli, and Stella Carriere.
A private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. James Church, in Manville. For remote attendance please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/23964679. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60144856 In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to , PO Box 1000 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 14, 2020