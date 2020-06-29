NORTH SMITHFIELD - Theresa F. (Mousseau) Munroe, 95, died June 25, 2020 at The Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She had lived much of her later life on Golden Boulevard, North Smithfield. Born March 4, 1925, in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Sarah Mousseau. As a young woman, she graduated from St. Clare High School and was a member of the Beethoven Club of Woonsocket, and sang Coloratura Soprano. Later, she served as president of the Mercymount Parents Association while her sons attended the Cumberland school.
She was the wife of the late William E. Munroe, and was pre-deceased by her sons, William E. Munroe, Jr., and Wayne E. Munroe.
Theresa worked for 15 years with Metropolitan Life Insurance, of Warwick. An independent woman ahead of her time, she was happy in later years to mentor young women on careers and workplace behavior and decisions.
She was the sister of the late Jeanette Paul, Rose Mousseau, Violet Sweet, Simone Ward and Albert Mousseau. She is survived by many nieces and nephews of the Ward, Sweet, and Albert Mousseau families. She is also survived by her beloved friend and caretaker, Audrey Godin, as well as her cat, Sally.
Her funeral services are private, but may be viewed live Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57748093. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.