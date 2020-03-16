Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Toti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa G. Toti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa G. Toti Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Theresa G. Toti, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. Born in Harrisville she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Diana (Beaudry) Toti. Theresa was a resident of Harrisville her whole life.
Theresa was an Accountant for many years.
She is survived by a brother; Carl Toti and his wife Barbara of Pascoag, two nephews; Carl and Christopher Toti of Pascoag and a niece Paula Toti of Pascoag.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Visitation will be from 1 to 2PM prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a late date in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Burrillville.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -