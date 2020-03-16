|
BURRILLVILLE - Theresa G. Toti, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. Born in Harrisville she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Diana (Beaudry) Toti. Theresa was a resident of Harrisville her whole life.
Theresa was an Accountant for many years.
She is survived by a brother; Carl Toti and his wife Barbara of Pascoag, two nephews; Carl and Christopher Toti of Pascoag and a niece Paula Toti of Pascoag.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Visitation will be from 1 to 2PM prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a late date in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Burrillville.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 16, 2020