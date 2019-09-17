|
FLORIDA - Theresa M. (Conte) Dumais Peters 97, of Rockledge FL, died September 15, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Harold C. Dumais and the late Nolan J. Peters. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Maria and Charles Conte.
Theresa worked as an out-patient registration supervisor at Woonsocket Hospital. Theresa enjoyed ballroom dancing, square dancing and was an avid Red Sox fan. She was a member of St. John Evangelist Church, Viera, FL. Theresa was a beautiful, caring, fun, generous, honest, loving, smart and unshakable woman. A hard working woman who loved her faith, family and friends above everything.
She is survived by her four daughters, Nancy Noble (Harold) of Rockledge, FL; Cecile Dumais of Sarasota, FL; Theresa Dumais of Fort White, FL; and Mary Ernest (Thomas) of Orrum, N.C.; two sons Harold Dumais (Barbara) of Johnston, RI; and Donald Dumais of Pascoag, RI; and daughter-in-law Annette Dumais of W. Warwick, RI.
She is also survived by her sister, Clara Beaudoin of Pompano Beach, FL and 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Theresa was the mother of the late Roger Dumais and the sister of the late Nicola, Angelo, Nicholas, Frank, John, Charles and Jack Conte; and Anna Allen and Mary Charron.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 21st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church 48 St. Paul St. Blackstone MA. Interment service will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Gaskill St, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, Sept. 20th from 4-8 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the St Jude Children's Hospital., 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 18, 2019