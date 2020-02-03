|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Theresa M. Lorange, 89, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the loving wife of 54 years to the late Normand Lorange. Born in Blackstone, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alderic and Angelina (Gagnon) Martin. She was a long time resident of Blackstone until moving in with her children in other areas of MA and then eventually settling in at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, RI.
Theresa worked for several years at Woolworth's Department Store and part time for McCarthy's in Woonsocket before retiring. She was very active at St. Paul's Church as a member of the choir for many years, their prayer group and served as an Eucharist Minister there as well. She was also affiliated with the Blackstone Nursing Home, the Villages Club at Early Village and St. Vincent de Paul, all in Blackstone.
She will be greatly missed and cherished by her children, Susan Babcock of OR, Ann Marie Watson and her husband, John of Millville, MA, Diane Nelson and her husband, David of Lincoln, RI, Paul Lorange and his wife, Jean of Uxbridge, MA, and Michelle York and her husband, Stanley of Norton, MA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Legare.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 8:45AM from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St. Blackstone, MA. Burial will immediately follow in St. Paul's Cemetery in Blackstone. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-8 PM. www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 4, 2020