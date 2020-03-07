|
BURRILLVILLE - Theresa N. Lajoie, 73, of Pascoag, RI, passed away on March 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family and lifelong friends.
She was the loving wife of Frederick J. Lajoie. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Leo & Noella (Dubois) Houle.
Theresa was a CNA for the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln for over 30 years. Theresa loved vacationing with her children as they were growing up, these trips were some of her fondest memories. Theresa was happiest when spending time with family she looked forward to her son and grandchildren visiting from Pennsylvania and Texas. She had a love for word search books and playing her Facebook games (always having to call her son Scott to fix her phone because somehow all her apps disappeared).
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Scott Lajoie and his wife, Lisa and Jason Lajoie and his wife, Luly; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a brother, Leo Houle and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, at 8:30 AM, from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland, with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 AM, in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., in Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Monday, from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 7, 2020