BURRILLVILLE - Theresa R. Comtois, 85, of Pascoag, RI, passed away peacefully at her residence on April 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Maurice Comtois and the late Raymond Peloquin who died in the Korean Conflict. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Edouard & Cora (Parenteau) Benoit.
Theresa was a long time employee of the former Tupperware Corp. in N. Smithfield and Overlook Nursing Home, in Pascoag.
Upon her retirement, she lovingly cared for her mother in her home. She loved spending hours gardening and tending to her yard and flowers, making the space beautiful. She welcomed visits from her children and grandchildren any time she could and especially loved Sunday afternoon gatherings to watch Patriots Football games. Her true happiness in life was with her family. She will be remembered most for the love and concern that she had for all of them until god called her home.
She is survived by her children, Marc Landry and his wife Mary of Pascoag, Denise Ducharme of Warwick, Paul Ferschke and his wife Sharon of St. Augustine, FL, Gary Ferschke of Pascoag, Lisa Armstrong her partner Greg of Epping, NH and Laurie Robert of Woodstock, CT, grandchildren, John Landry, Kathleen Arif, Samantha Stark, Erica, Darin and Morgan Ferschke, Ashley Hickman, Brittany and Cory Benoit and Jacob Robert. She is also survived by her 9 great -grandchildren and her yorkie, Buddy.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice in Care of Amedisys Foundation, East Providence, 1 Catamor Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 21, 2020