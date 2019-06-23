BURRILLVILLE – Theresa R. Labadie, 94. of Harrisville, passed away on June 21, 2019, at the Overlook Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the late Lawrence Labadie Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Zephir and Angelina (Berard) Morin.



Theresa worked for the Zambarano Memorial Hospital for many years. Before that she worked for the former Granite Mill in Pascoag. She lived in Burrillville most of her life and enjoyed sewing and bowling.



She is survived by her children, Lawrence J. Labadie Jr. and his wife Diane, and Carol A. Couture and her husband Paul; grandchildren Patricia Mattera, Pamela Connors and Kirah Kirk; and great-grandchildren Kailyn and Gianni Mattera, Hayley, Michaela Connors and Wyatt Kirk. She is also survived by her sisters, Loretta Genereaux, Lucille Cory and Cecile Brissette.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ferdnand, Robert, Raymond and Roland Morin.



Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Harrisville. Burial will: follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.



www.brownfuneralhomes.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary