Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Theresa R. (Shurick) Ray

Theresa R. (Shurick) Ray Obituary
BLACKSTONE - Theresa R. (Shurick) Ray, 88, of Blackstone, passed away on March 5, 2019 at her home in Blackstone. She was the wife of Lawrence I. Ray, II for 70 years. She was the daughter of the late William and Irene (Lamothe) Shurick.
She worked for many years with her husband at their family owned business, Larry's Electric. Theresa and Larry loved being in Maine, taking any chance they could to make the trip. She enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, crocheting, being with the grandchildren, great - grandchildren and spending time with family. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching in her later years.
Besides her husband Larry, Theresa is survived by, two sons, Lawrence Ray, III and his wife Ann of Southfield, MA; Thomas Ray and his wife Susan of Blackstone; two grandchildren, Kimberly Larson of North Smithfield; Tracy Labonte of Blackstone; four great-grandchildren, Mitchell Morse, Emma Labonte, Brandon Labonte and Joshua Duncan. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, William and Frederick Shurick.
Her funeral will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. With a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Augustine's Church, 17 Lincoln Street, Millville, MA. Calling hours will be held from 5 -8 PM on Thursday in the funeral home.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 6, 2019
