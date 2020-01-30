|
CUMBERLAND - Theresa V. Dandenault 95, of Bear Hill Rd. passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Maurice Dandenault. Born in Blackstone, MA, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Aldea (Tancrede) Allard. Theresa worked for the former Belisle's Bakery for several years. She also worked for AT Cross in the service Department for seven years retiring in 1984. Theresa was an accomplished seamstress and started a sewing club instructing friends and family on a weekly basis from her home. She also enjoyed making silk flower arrangements and doing many other crafts. She enjoyed spending time with her family vacationing at their home on Cape Cod and babysitting her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra LaBarre and her husband Ronald, and Debra Dandenault and Gordon Tempest, all of Cumberland, a sister Pauline Bernier of Berkley, MA, and a brother Robert Allard of Boynton Beach, FL, two grandchildren Jeffrey LaBarre and Jodi MacNeill and three great-grandchildren Dacia, Kailey, and Sophia. She was predeceased by her siblings, Hortense Koback, Claire Currie and Raymond, and Paul Allard.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. In lieu of flowers donation to American Parkinson Disease Assoc. Inc., (RI Chapter APDA) PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
