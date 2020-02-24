|
|
LINCOLN - MOREAU, Therese A., 90, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Holiday Retirement Home,
Manville.
Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late William and Emilda (Belisle) Moreau. She resided for many years in Woonsocket before moving back to Lincoln.
Miss Moreau was employed as a seamstress for the former Finkelstein Manufacturing, a sports outfitter company in Woonsocket until her retirement.
She leaves her goddaughter, Colette Gagnon and her husband David of Smithfield, her cousins, Drew Desjardins and Rachel (Desjardins) Lariviere of Albion and goddaughter Kim Lewin of Burrillville. She was the sister of the late Gertrude Gaudette.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Therese's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM with a prayer service at 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the St. Ambrose Cemetery, Albion.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 25, 2020