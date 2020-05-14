BELLINGHAM - Therese A. Riquier 93, of Bellingham, Massachusetts, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at The Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Rose Alma (Charette) Couture. She was predeceased by her husband, Henri A. Riquier, with whom she had been married for sixty-three years.
Terry was an assembler for AT Cross for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Terry is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Marsocci and her husband Jack of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, and Deborah Keefe of Bellingham, a sister Denise Asselin of Jamestown, Rhode Island, four grandchildren, Peter and Julie Marsocci, Shaun Keefe and Shannon Griest, and six great-grandchildren, Alexander and Kira Marsocci, Jade Munoz, Peyton Keefe, and Logan and Morgan Griest. She was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond and Marcel Couture, and Irene Riquier.
Funeral service in St. Theresa's Church and burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private. For remote attendance please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12542909. Arrangements are under the care of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 14 to May 22, 2020.