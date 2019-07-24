PASCOAG - Therese G. (Chretien) Richard 90, of Pascoag, RI, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife of the late Adelard R. Richard for over 60 years. Born in Lewiston, ME, she was a daughter of Dimitrius and Exilia (Mercier) Chretien.

Therese was a true matriarch beloved by her husband, children, progeny and friends. She was a devout Catholic who was very active in St Ann's and All Saints Parishes for many years. She possessed great wit, shared her generosity of spirit, and was a doting mother and grandmother. Therese was also a patriot who was very proud of family service to America. Through good times and bad, she maintained her "joie de vivre". Her motto was "C'est la vie".

She is survived by a son, Normand Richard and his wife Susan of Redington Shores, FL, three daughters: Doris Berard and her husband Randy of Woonsocket, Linda Lagasse and her husband Stephen of Pascoag, and Brenda Richard of Milford, NH, nine grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Raymond Richard, and was predeceased by all her siblings.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 So. Main St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in All Saints Church, Rathbun St, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours will be Friday 4-7 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions. Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 25, 2019