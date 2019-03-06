BURRILLVILLE - Therese J. "Rusty" Palumbo, 87, of Pascoag, RI passed away at the Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was the wife of the late Felix "Sonny" Palumbo. Born in Pascoag, she was the daughter of the late Francis & Florence (Blanchard) Dominque.

Therese was the activities director at the Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, for 34 years. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph's Church in Pascoag. She was a very avid New England Patriots and Red Sox fan.

She is survived by her children, F. John Jr. of Hudson, MA, Francis J. of Cranston and Steve M. Palumbo of Harrisville, Deborah F. Presbrey of Mapleville and Therese E. Tatro of Pascoag, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Michael Palumbo, granddaughter Stacy Duquette and her siblings Filbert "Phil" Dominque, Exzlia Dalton, Eugene Dominque and Rosemond Pepler.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9am from the Brown Funeral Home 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the mass from 9-10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Overlook Nursing Home Patients Activity Fund 14 Rock Ave., Pascoag RI 02859.

