EAST PROVIDENCE - Therese P. (Parent) Landry, 78, formerly of Woonsocket, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Evergreen House Health Center. She was the wife of the late Roland F. Landry. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie Antoinette (Rondeau) Parent.Mrs. Landry was active with Woonsocket Little League, as both a coach, and running the concession stands. She was a dedicated wife and mother.She leaves her son, William Landry of Woonsocket; two daughters, Patricia Bacon of Cranston and Jacqueline Paquin of Johnston and her sister, Laurel St. Pierre of North Smithfield; six grandchildren, Jessica, Khirah, Rebecca, Bryan, Anthony, and Jennifer; and her brother, Dennis Parent. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Parent.A memorial service, under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.