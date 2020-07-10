1/
Therese P. (Parent) Landry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAST PROVIDENCE - Therese P. (Parent) Landry, 78, formerly of Woonsocket, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Evergreen House Health Center. She was the wife of the late Roland F. Landry.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie Antoinette (Rondeau) Parent.

Mrs. Landry was active with Woonsocket Little League, as both a coach, and running the concession stands. She was a dedicated wife and mother.

She leaves her son, William Landry of Woonsocket; two daughters, Patricia Bacon of Cranston and Jacqueline Paquin of Johnston and her sister, Laurel St. Pierre of North Smithfield; six grandchildren, Jessica, Khirah, Rebecca, Bryan, Anthony, and Jennifer; and her brother, Dennis Parent. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Parent.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, beginning with visitation at 9 AM, followed by a service at 10:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, and may also be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/44490974. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Rd., Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 10 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved