WOONSOCKET - Therese R. Gauvin 95, of Poplar St. passed away on October 13, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Center. She was the wife of the late Maurice G. Gauvin. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alberic and Amanda (Tardif) Belisle.

Therese was an LPN for the former Woonsocket Hospital for twelve years. She later worked for AT Cross and Woonsocket Health Center. Therese loved music and was a member of St. Joseph's Choir for over 20 years. She also enjoyed collecting recipes.

Therese is survived by her three children Charles Gauvin and Donna Hart of Cumberland, Jacques Gauvin and his wife Sarah of North Kingston, and Michelle Barrette and her husband Richard of Cumberland, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Rhea, Albanie, Candide, Euclid, Camille, Robert, Richard and Lionel Belisle, Laury Berard, Flore Laferriere, and Simone Pointon.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial that will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Therese's memory to St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI, 02895, would be appreciated. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are required. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2020.
