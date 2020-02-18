|
Therese R. (Jalette) Lavallee, 93 formerly of North Smithfield, RI passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Bayberry Commons with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Lionel J. Lavallee. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Omer and Alice (Baril) Jalette.
Terry worked as a seamstress for Sadwins and also was a homemaker.
She enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she loved children, Terry had the opportunity to watch and take care of several children in the area for different families who needed someone caring, to watch their child while they had to work knowing that their child was well taken care of.
She is survived by her four daughters, Rose Bellville of Cumberland, Suzanne Parenteau and her husband Donald of North Providence, Jeannine Brousseau and her husband Roger of Burrilliville, Michelle Lavallee and her significant other Peter, of Burrilliville, One son, Marc Lavallee and his wife Joy of North Smithfield. Ten grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. One brother, Francis Frank Jalette of North Smithfield.
She also was the mother of the late Lionel Luc Lavallee and sister of the late George, Edmond, Edgar, Paul, Joseph, Leo Jalette and Alice Gamache.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, February 21 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery Wrentham Rd. Cumberland, RI. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 4-6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers donations to or Bayberry Commons Activity Fund in Terry's memory would be appreciated.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2020