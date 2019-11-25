|
|
LINCOLN - Therese R. (St. Onge) Trudel, 99, formerly of Winthrop St. Woonsocket, died, Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home. She was the wife of the late William Trudel. She was also the wife of the late Adelard Renaud.
Born in Manville, daughter of the late Zepherin and Eva (Delisle) St. Onge.
Terri worked at Branch River for 24 years and then as a CNA for Wrentham State School prior to retiring.
She is survived by her sister-in-law and caregiver, Juliette Barney of Narragansett. And several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Yvette Morrison, Irene Whalen, Marcel, Jean, and Gerard St. Onge and Clemence Blanchette.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is one hour prior to the service.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 26, 2019