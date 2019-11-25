Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Trudel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese R. (St. Onge) Trudel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese R. (St. Onge) Trudel Obituary
LINCOLN - Therese R. (St. Onge) Trudel, 99, formerly of Winthrop St. Woonsocket, died, Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home. She was the wife of the late William Trudel. She was also the wife of the late Adelard Renaud.
Born in Manville, daughter of the late Zepherin and Eva (Delisle) St. Onge.
Terri worked at Branch River for 24 years and then as a CNA for Wrentham State School prior to retiring.
She is survived by her sister-in-law and caregiver, Juliette Barney of Narragansett. And several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Yvette Morrison, Irene Whalen, Marcel, Jean, and Gerard St. Onge and Clemence Blanchette.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is one hour prior to the service.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -