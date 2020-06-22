Thomas C. Nordberg
BLACKSTONE - Thomas C. Nordberg, 62, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with loving family by his side after battling pancreatic cancer. He is the beloved husband of Diane Darrah Nordberg. They were together for 14 years and married for 11 years. Born in Portland, Maine on July 2, 1957, he is the son of the late Carl and Nancy (Pellatt) Nordberg. He leaves 2 stepsons, Craig Desper and Christine of Woonsocket, RI and Trevor Desper of Woonsocket, RI, and granddaughter Carissa Desper. He is the brother of Susan Blair of New Hampshire, Donna Carroll and her husband, Jack of Grafton, MA and Robert Nordberg and his wife, Susan of Boylston, MA. He leaves 2 nephews, 1 niece and 6 cousins. He leaves his 2 uncles, Tom Nordberg of Attleboro, MA and Howard Pellatt and his wife, Jodi of Virginia Beach, VA.

Tom was a resident of Blackstone since 2007 formerly of Mendon and grew up in Melrose, MA. He was a graduate of Melrose High School Class of 1975 where he excelled as a competitive swimmer and diver and was also successful at many other sports. Tom worked as the Director of Facilities and Transportation of TILL, Inc. in Dedham, MA for over 30 years.

Tom enjoyed spending summers at Lake Winnepesaukee with his family. He enjoyed boating, fishing and waterskiing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and many trips to Florida with his wife and granddaughter. He loved his home, enjoying gardening and his koi pond. Tom will be greatly missed by his family and coworkers.

Visiting hours are on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5PM to 8PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Burial will be private at the Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to TILL, Inc., 20 Eastbrook Road, Dedham, MA 02026. Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required for all facets of the funeral services.

