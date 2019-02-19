MILFORD - Thomas C. Dwyer, Jr., 83, of Milford died Sun. Feb. 17, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester.

He was born in Melrose on January 21, 1936 and was the son of the late Thomas C. Dwyer Sr. and Margaret M. (Lander) Dwyer.

Tom was a decorated Korean War veteran serving on the USS Freemont (APA-44).

He owned and operated the popular Dwyers Sportland on Water St. in Milford, MA in the late 60s and 70s.

Mr. Dwyer served as the Veterans Agent for the town of Blackstone for 20 years and had worked with Lisa A. Roche, (PA) for the past 30 years in Milford.

Tom is the present Commander of the , Chapter 6 (District 5) for Milford.

He is survived by his children Colleen T. Champagne and husband Jeff Fagnant of San Diego, CA. Thomas C. Dwyer III and wife Elenita of Cumberland, RI. Timothy F. Dwyer of Bay Point, CA. George E. Dwyer of N. Attleboro, MA. his niece Myly Elias and husband Ghazi of Westwood, MA, his sister Kathleen M. Dwyer of Dorchester, MA. as well as his 9 grandchildren, Emily Champagne, Abigail and Nathan Dwyer, Dylan and Madison Dwyer, Connor Dwyer, Monet, Markus and Maurice Elias. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, and his former wife Donna L. Allison.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2-5 PM the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , c/o Thomas C. Dwyer, III, 80 Kay Street, Cumberland, RI 02864 or to the UMMF Pancreatic Cancer Research, UMass Medicine Office of Advancement, 333 South St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. www.bumafuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary