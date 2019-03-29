Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Demers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Demers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas E. Demers Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Thomas E. Demers, 70, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home in Mapleville, where he lived for many years. He was the husband of Arabella (Fenley) Demers whom he married June 16, 1968. They had just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lester E. and W. Rose (St. Amant) Demers.
Tom worked for the former Remington Lumber Company of Oakland for 25 years, then for the Burrillville Middle School for many years, retiring in 2011. He was a Fire Commissioner for the Oakland-Mapleville Fire Department for 47 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons: Keith T. Demers of Oakland and Jonathan D. Demers Sr. of Mapleville; a sister, Peggy A. Franklin of Harrisville; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was the brother of the late Robert Demers.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, at 10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy., Mapleville. Calling hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, RI Chapter, 205 Hallene Rd, Suite 209, Warwick, RI 02886; Burrillville Animal Shelter, 105 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville, RI 02830; or any charity of your choosing.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now