Thomas E. Lawless Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Thomas E. Lawless, 69, of Woonsocket, died on April 16, 2019, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center with his only son, Calvin Maxcey of Framingham, MA by his side. He was the son of the late John and Lillian (Clark) Lawless. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Lawless of San Jose, CA and Clark "Raymond" Lawless of Apple Valley, MN.
Besides his son, he leaves two grandchildren, Amelia and Xavier, two nephews, Peter and Patrick Lawless, two nieces, Tracy Frost and Jennifer Lawless, a cousin James and his wife Nancy Clark of Chepachet; his former wife, Margaret "Marty" Hanson-Roscoe of Keystone Heights, FL as well as his dear friends, Douglas and Rosemary Brown of Woonsocket; Joseph and Julie Laliberte of Jackson, ME; George Peloso and Jessica Fontaine both of Woonsocket.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 AM, beginning at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St. Guests may arrive at 8:45 AM for the procession to St. Ann's Cemetery, 73 Church St., Cranston. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that his friends gather and share memories.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 18, 2019
