Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Davis III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Davis III Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Thomas F. Davis III, 67, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. He was a resident of Chapel St. Harrisville. Born in Providence, he was the son of Ruth E. (Clark) Bishop of Pascoag and the late George Bishop.

Thomas worked as an auto body repair technician for many years.

Besides his mother, he is survived by a brother, Michael A. Davis of Pascoag and two sisters: Donna J. Neri of Pascoag and Nancy A. Campano of Bellingham, MA.

A service for Thomas will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11AM in the Community Baptist Church, 111 Church St, Pascoag. The family will receive guests for visitation from 10 to 11AM in the church. Burial will follow in Pascoag Cemetery, Main St. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -