|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Thomas F. Davis III, 67, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. He was a resident of Chapel St. Harrisville. Born in Providence, he was the son of Ruth E. (Clark) Bishop of Pascoag and the late George Bishop.
Thomas worked as an auto body repair technician for many years.
Besides his mother, he is survived by a brother, Michael A. Davis of Pascoag and two sisters: Donna J. Neri of Pascoag and Nancy A. Campano of Bellingham, MA.
A service for Thomas will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11AM in the Community Baptist Church, 111 Church St, Pascoag. The family will receive guests for visitation from 10 to 11AM in the church. Burial will follow in Pascoag Cemetery, Main St. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 7, 2020