MASHPEE - Thomas Joseph Jalowy, 54, of Mashpee, formerly of North Smithfield, RI, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2019. He was the beloved son of Joseph Jalowy and the late Gloria (Benghi) Jalowy.

Thomas graduated from North Smithfield High School, Rhode Island in 1983. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture and Horticulture from the University of Rhode Island in 1988. Tom was known for his warm heart, his charismatic personality, and his unconditional kind regard towards others. He was actively involved in his community in Mashpee, his home for 30 years. Tom was very involved in his children's lives, which included coaching multiple sports teams. He had an avid love for sports, which included a colorful commentary on all sports, professional or amateur. Tom enjoyed cooking, especially Italian food. His love of conversation was known by all, as he was known to stop and interact with everyone he encountered. He had a deep-rooted love of nature, which he expressed by gardening, photography, and taking walks with his dogs. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving father and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Tom tried to find the good in everything and everyone he encountered. He always did anything he could to make others happy and stressed the importance of being kind to everyone you meet.

Thomas is survived by 2 children Matthew Jalowy and Sarah Jalowy of Mashpee and his sister Julianne Jalowy of North Smithfield, RI.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church 3 Jobs Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary