So very heartbreaking to hear of Tom Daley’s passing. He was an incredible person with the biggest heart! All three (3) of my children had Mr. Daley as a gym teacher at Thacher Elementary School and loved him! I was lucky to have worked with Tom and his wife Stephanie at Thacher. Our family has been blessed to have shared in so many wonderful elementary school memories with them. Mr. Daley will be missed dearly by all who knew him. My sincere condolences to Stephanie, Zack and the entire family. I share this very special photo of one of my children with Mr. Daley at her Thacher 4th Grade Graduation Ceremony. Mr. Daley had stopped in the cafeteria to congratulate all the 4th Grade students on graduating from Thacher Elementary School between his gym classes, because that’s just the kind of teacher he was! My daughter, who is in this picture with Mr. Daley, who is now a freshman in college, always said, “Mr. Daley is the best!” He sure was! May you rest in heavenly peace Tom Daley.

Francesca Austin

Friend