Thomas V. Daley
1967 - 2020
MANSFIELD, MA - Thomas V. Daley, 53, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a brief illness at Boston Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Stephanie (Linari) Daley.

Born in Providence, RI on May 7, 1967. He was the son of Kathleen (Yore) Daley of Central Falls and the late Thomas B. Daley who passed away in 2012.

Thomas was raised and educated in Pascoag, RI. where he was a graduate of Burriville High School class of 1985. During High School he played hockey, baseball, and football. He continued to play hockey into his adulthood as a teammate in various hockey leagues. Thomas went on to further his education at Rhode Island College where he earned a Masters degree in Physical Education in 1995. Thomas worked and has been a part of the Attleboro Public School community as a physical education teacher for the past 25 years, primarily at the Peter Thacher Elementary School. Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was committed to making a difference in each of his students lives. He supported and encouraged all learners to believe, persevere, and support one another. Thomas's unconditional love and support inspired and changed the lives of his students.

Thomas was a sensitive, emotional, and loving person. He was a gentle giant with a big heart. He enjoyed watching and supporting all New England sports, especially the Boston Bruins. He loved playing golf and was part of the McQuire Golf League for the past 30 years with people who became lifelong friends that he treasured his time with. He was actively involved in Autism and special needs charities and organizations. Some of his most favorite past-times were teaching his son Zachery how to play hockey, baseball, basketball, and golf. He looked forward to watching and cheering on his son Zachery and his teammates play on the Little Wiffles Challengers Team in Norton, MA. He volunteered each year in the local/state Special Olympics in MA and RI supporting both his son and brother. Family meant everything to Thomas who was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and teacher to us all.

In addition to his devoted wife Stephanie Daley (Linari) and mother Kathleen (Yore) Daley, he is survived by his proudest accomplishment, his son Zachery Daley and predeceased in death by his daughter Abigail Daley. He was the dear brother to Jennifer Daley from Milford and Michael Daley of Mansfield. He was the nephew to his dear aunt Janice Daley of Mansfield. Thomas was the son-in-law to Heike Linari and the late Robert Linari of Mansfield. He was the brother-in-law to Carin Tessier and her husband Dale of North Attleboro, and Scott Linari and his wife Monica of Dedham. He was the loving and supportive uncle to Hannah and Emma Tessier of North Attleboro and Jack and Eric Linari of Dedham. He leaves behind his lifelong and devoted best friend/ brother Billy Robinson, his wife Kelly, and their daughters. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.

Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers Thomas's family has requested that anyone who wish to make a donation in his memory can do so to Thomas's son's school - The League School of Greater Boston, 300 Boston Providence Highway, Walpole, MA 02032, 508-850-3900, towards renovations to their playground so that his legacy will continue by giving back and providing enjoyment for his son and all the other amazing students at the League School.

To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

Published in Woonsocket Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 10, 2020
Tom is a great co-worker and friend. He is a great human being because he has a huge heart. You can see it when he flashes his powerful smile. I know he took the express train to heaven.
Shane McCracken
Coworker
October 9, 2020
So very heartbreaking to hear of Tom Daley’s passing. He was an incredible person with the biggest heart! All three (3) of my children had Mr. Daley as a gym teacher at Thacher Elementary School and loved him! I was lucky to have worked with Tom and his wife Stephanie at Thacher. Our family has been blessed to have shared in so many wonderful elementary school memories with them. Mr. Daley will be missed dearly by all who knew him. My sincere condolences to Stephanie, Zack and the entire family. I share this very special photo of one of my children with Mr. Daley at her Thacher 4th Grade Graduation Ceremony. Mr. Daley had stopped in the cafeteria to congratulate all the 4th Grade students on graduating from Thacher Elementary School between his gym classes, because that’s just the kind of teacher he was! My daughter, who is in this picture with Mr. Daley, who is now a freshman in college, always said, “Mr. Daley is the best!” He sure was! May you rest in heavenly peace Tom Daley.
Francesca Austin
Friend
October 9, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go to Tom and his family. I can’t even imagine the pain they are going through. Xoxo
Susan
Friend
October 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and your son.
Sandy Vitiello
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Mr Daley was the best gym teacher and person at Thacher right beside his wife. This family is what Attleboro blue pride is made of . They are so awesome with special needs kids mine included. He will be missed so much. Hugs to Steph and Zack! Love Lynn and Courtney Villano
Lynn Villano
Student
