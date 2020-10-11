MANSFIELD, MA - Thomas V. Daley, 53, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a brief illness at Boston Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Stephanie (Linari) Daley.
Born in Providence, RI on May 7, 1967. He was the son of Kathleen (Yore) Daley of Central Falls and the late Thomas B. Daley who passed away in 2012.
Thomas was raised and educated in Pascoag, RI. where he was a graduate of Burriville High School class of 1985. During High School he played hockey, baseball, and football. He continued to play hockey into his adulthood as a teammate in various hockey leagues. Thomas went on to further his education at Rhode Island College where he earned a Masters degree in Physical Education in 1995. Thomas worked and has been a part of the Attleboro Public School community as a physical education teacher for the past 25 years, primarily at the Peter Thacher Elementary School. Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was committed to making a difference in each of his students lives. He supported and encouraged all learners to believe, persevere, and support one another. Thomas's unconditional love and support inspired and changed the lives of his students.
Thomas was a sensitive, emotional, and loving person. He was a gentle giant with a big heart. He enjoyed watching and supporting all New England sports, especially the Boston Bruins. He loved playing golf and was part of the McQuire Golf League for the past 30 years with people who became lifelong friends that he treasured his time with. He was actively involved in Autism and special needs charities and organizations. Some of his most favorite past-times were teaching his son Zachery how to play hockey, baseball, basketball, and golf. He looked forward to watching and cheering on his son Zachery and his teammates play on the Little Wiffles Challengers Team in Norton, MA. He volunteered each year in the local/state Special Olympics in MA and RI supporting both his son and brother. Family meant everything to Thomas who was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and teacher to us all.
In addition to his devoted wife Stephanie Daley (Linari) and mother Kathleen (Yore) Daley, he is survived by his proudest accomplishment, his son Zachery Daley and predeceased in death by his daughter Abigail Daley. He was the dear brother to Jennifer Daley from Milford and Michael Daley of Mansfield. He was the nephew to his dear aunt Janice Daley of Mansfield. Thomas was the son-in-law to Heike Linari and the late Robert Linari of Mansfield. He was the brother-in-law to Carin Tessier and her husband Dale of North Attleboro, and Scott Linari and his wife Monica of Dedham. He was the loving and supportive uncle to Hannah and Emma Tessier of North Attleboro and Jack and Eric Linari of Dedham. He leaves behind his lifelong and devoted best friend/ brother Billy Robinson, his wife Kelly, and their daughters. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers Thomas's family has requested that anyone who wish to make a donation in his memory can do so to Thomas's son's school - The League School of Greater Boston, 300 Boston Providence Highway, Walpole, MA 02032, 508-850-3900, towards renovations to their playground so that his legacy will continue by giving back and providing enjoyment for his son and all the other amazing students at the League School.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com