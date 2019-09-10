Home

Thomas W. Spragg


1958 - 2019
NORFOLK, MA - Life long resident of Norfolk, MA, Thomas W. Spragg, died at the Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center on September 4, 2019. He was born in Attleboro, MA on December 1, 1958.
He graduated from King Phillip High School in 1976 and Roger Williams College cum laude in 1983. He worked at Barbour Stockwell Co., Weber Converting Inc., and Dover Instrument Corp.
He is survived by his brother, Edward Spragg, his sister, Christina Gleason, and his nephew, Michael Gleason.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 11, 2019
